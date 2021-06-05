Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Celebrated Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has acquired a Cadilac Escalade worth Sh 70 Million.

His ex-wife, Zari Hassan, who is in Tanzania for personal business, recorded herself in the posh SUV, as Diamond watched over from outside.

In a video shared by Zari, she is heard congratulating her celebrity ex-husband for acquiring the expensive car.

“This car is so beautiful, I love it… I totally love it,” she says.

According to reports, Diamond bought the flashy car from Omary Bakhresa – a Tanzanian-based businessman.

Omary is the owner of Azam media, Azam football club, and several other products such as wheat and maize flour companies, carbonated drinks, petroleum products, biscuits, and bakery products among others.

Diamond’s son Prince Nillan also shared photos inside the monster car that looks like a plane inside.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST