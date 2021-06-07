Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 07 June 2021 – Detectives have rescued a 4-year-old boy who went missing on June 2nd in Murang’a.
The boy was reportedly kidnapped by his grandparents’ houseboy.
He was found being held hostage at a house in Naivasha today afternoon, following days of painstaking search.
Detectives are pursuing the boy’s captors, who escaped narrowly moments before the rescue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
