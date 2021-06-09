Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Detectives drawn from the Bank Fraud Investigations Unit are looking for two fraud suspects who absconded court after they were charged with fraud.

The suspects, Alfred Wangai Mundia and Mercy Nkatha Karimi were charged at Kiambu Chief Magistrates Court, and a warrant for their arrest was issued on January 15, 2021.

DCI shared photos of the suspects on social media and appealed to the public to help with any crucial leads that may lead to their arrest.

Here are photos of the suspects.

