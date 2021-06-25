Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Details have emerged on what caused the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) plane to crash in Kajiado County yesterday, killing 10 soldiers

The KDF Mi-171E Air Force plane crashed and burst into flames at Ol Tepesi area in Ngong, Kajiado County, killing 10 military officers on the spot while 13 others sustained serious injuries.

Sources within the military alleged that the accident was caused by poor vision and dust which affected visibility.

The female pilot was reported to have experienced disorientation and loss of situational awareness, causing a brown-out, an in-flight visibility restriction, which affected landing thus crashing the plane.

According to the eyewitnesses, the plane attempted to land before the incident in vain.

The witness further stated that several soldiers who survived scrambled to disembark using the thick rope that was lowered to the ground.

The scramble reportedly went on for over 20 minutes before the plane tumbled and burst into flames.

“I witnessed death first-hand. We aided some of the survivors to the main road before they were ferried to private hospitals in Kiserian town,” an eyewitness stated.

According to the family member of one KDF officer who lost his life in the plane crash, the officer was an engineer and a military analyst.

“My uncle perished in the crash. He was among the trainers and a distinguished military servant.

“We are praying for peace for our family and the rest of KDF officers too,” the kin eulogised.

