Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Chris Kirubi did everything possible to save his life before he succumbed to cancer yesterday.

Kirubi returned to the Country from the US in 2019, where he had been flown for specialized medical attention and upon his return, he appeared to be on the way to recovery.

However, his health later deteriorated early this year, forcing him to install an ICU facility in his posh Kitisuru home.

The wealthy businessman had employed doctors and nurses who looked after him round the clock.

However, he succumbed to the deadly disease yesterday at around 1 pm at his Kitisuru home while surrounded by close family members.

Kirubi was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 during a normal medical test.

The deceased businessman said in one of the past interviews that he accidentally discovered he had cancer.

After a hard day at work one day, he retreated to his Kitisuru home and called his private doctor after he developed a high fever.

The doctor arrived with a pathologist and took his blood sample.

“They took my blood and quickly ran checks, only to return to tell me that I was very sick and needed to go with them to the hospital.

“They rushed me through the emergency section straight to the High Dependency Ward at Nairobi hospital,” he said.

He spent 12 days at Nairobi Hospital before being flown to the US for treatment, where he stayed for nine months.

He succumbed to colon cancer.

