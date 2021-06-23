Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ERP Finance CRRD

Closing date: August 31, 2021

This role can be based in Nairobi, Kenya or Amman, Jordan.

The IRC has defined a new strategic mission and vision, along with information technology infrastructure and applications initiatives and key processes that will deliver to the strategic objectives.

Job Overview

Integra is the IRC’s new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The Deputy Finance Director, ERP-Finance – CRRD will be an experienced member of the IRC’s Global Finance team and the Integra Crisis Response, Recovery & Development (CRRD) Deployment team. She/He will partner with the Integra CRRD Deployment Team to represent Regional and Global Finance in the pre-deployment, training and post go-live financial support of Integra across our CRRD operations. She/He will work closely with the Finance Director, ERP-Finance – CRRD to ensure that each CRRD country office is configured and set up correctly in Integra, and that the country office Finance staff are appropriately trained to effectively operate in the new system.

The Deputy Finance Director, ERP-Finance – CRRD Finance Director, ERP-Finance – CRRD will be required to have knowledge of and experience with IRC’s systems and tools, and CRRD financial processes and operations. The role reports to the Finance Director, ERP-Finance – CRRD.

Major Responsibilities:

1. Pre-deployment

• Work with the Country Office Finance staff in each deployment wave to:

o Collect, analyze, clean and map all relevant master data to appropriate Integra system fields in line with deployment timelines, including Vendor banking information, fixed assets, balances brought forward, etc.

o Contribute to the development of robust procedural documentation for inclusion in the Global Finance Manual.

o Serve as the Finance focal point for each wave of CRRD offices to resolve issues resulting from Integra business processes and procedures.

• Oversee ERP Solution Testing for Finance Processes:

o Design the local test cases for end-to-end Finance business processes to be used in capability validation, ensuring that they are country-relevant.

o Conduct the local testing of all Finance system configurations and setups, including workflows.

o Collaborate with Integra’s Business System Analysts to troubleshoot issues that arise as a result of testing.

• Lead Process and Systems Training:

o Become an expert on future state business policies and processes and be able to translate these vs. existing business processes.

o Lead the Finance training for all Integra Finance modules for each Country Office cohort.

o Work with the Global Finance team and the Integra Training Team to enhance training materials and delivery, including quick reference guides.

2. Post-deployment

• Provide Post Go-Live Hyper Support to the Finance Organization

o Act as 1st level Finance support for Country Office Super Users on Finance technical / data-related issues/challenges, including security role set up and workflows.

o Provide additional adhoc training to Finance teams when necessary.

o Coordinate feedback from Country Finance staff to Regional and Global Finance for future enhancements to the Integra solution.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications/Work Experience:

• 7+ years of field-based work experience in Finance and Accounting in a grant-based international non-profit organization – at least 2 of which were in a Deputy Director of Finance or Finance Roving Controller capacity within multiple IRC Country Offices or equivalent.

• Strong understanding of IRC CRRD or IRC Finance HQ finance, accounting and business processes.

• Previous experience in training financial accounting and management skills to field-based staff.

• Business proficiency in Arabic and/or French.

Demonstrated Skills and Competencies:

• Speak, read, and write English fluently.

• Knowledge of not-for-profit financial management and reporting.

• Knowledge of and experience with IRC Finance and Accounting applications – SunSystems, Q&A and the online BVA system.

• Ability to collaborate with and influence across functions, e.g. Supply Chain, Program Management, etc.

• Ability to learn new systems quickly.

• Must be able to successfully multitask.

• Strong organization, writing and presentation skills.

• Strong Microsoft Office skills, specifically Intermediate or Advanced MS Excel.

Preferred Skills and Competencies:

• 1-2 years of experience in or exposure to ERP design and implementation.

Working Environment:

• Up to 25% Travel required

• Standard office working environment

Standards of Professional Conduct: The IRC and IRC workers adhere to the values and principles outlined in IRC Way – Standards for Professional Conduct. These are Integrity, Service, Equality and Accountability. In accordance with these values, the IRC operates and enforces policies on Beneficiary Protection from Exploitation and Abuse, Child Safeguarding, Anti Workplace Harassment, Fiscal Integrity, and Anti-Retaliation.

How to Apply

https://rescue.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/17388?c=rescue