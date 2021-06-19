Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 19, 2021 – Over 40 Members of Parliament are in panic due to lack of degree certificates following the announcement by IEBC that it will not allow anyone to vie for an elective seat without a degree from a recognized university.

This comes as the legislators are sharply divided on the issue with one faction fully in support of the degree requirement while another terming the move as too harsh.

The law is expected to come into effect during the 2022 polls after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Monday announced that it will not clear any person to contest for any elective post if he/she does not hold a degree.

It was supposed to be effective in the 2013 General Election but was delayed to give aspiring politicians enough time to go back to school and acquire degrees.

Over 40 MPs, including Women Representatives, are likely to go home in the August 2022 General Election even as Deputy President William Ruto leads a section of leaders in protesting the directive.

They include Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Jude Jomo (Kiambu town), Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Imran Okoth (Kibra), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), and Samwel Arama (Nakuru Town West).

Mohammed Okiru (Turkana East), Janet Teiyaa (Kajiado woman rep), Joyce Korir (Bomet woman rep), Teddy Mwambire (Ganze), Guyo Ali Wario (Garsen),Getrude Mbeyu (Kilifi Woman rep), Jane Njiru (Embu woma Rep), Iringo Kubai (Igembe Central) and Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet woman rep.

Others include George Theuri (Embakasi West), Beatrice Kones (Bomet), Ali Amin (Laikipia East), Maison Leshoomo (Samburu woman rep), Rose Museo (Makueni woman rep) Aladwa, George Sunkuiya (Kajiado west), Ndirangu Waihenya (Roysambu) and Stephen Mule (Matungulu).

However, some of the legislators without degree certificates are racing against time to secure their academic papers before the 2022 General Election.

They include Abdulswamad Nasir of Mvita and Geroge Aladwa of Makadara. Others in this segment include Dan Wanyama of Webuye West, John Paul Mwirigi of Igembe South, and Starehe Mp Charles Njagua.

Already, Ruto’s man Kipchumba Murkomen has tabled a Bill to do away with the degree requirement for legislators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST