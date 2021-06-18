Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto slammed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over a decree by the commission requiring all candidates vying in the 2022 elections to have a Bachelor’s Degree.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto termed the requirement Members of County Assemblies (MCA) having the same qualifications as Members of Parliament, governors, and the President as unreasonable

He schooled IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Article 200 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, stating that the mandate to make legislation on qualifications for candidates and voters lies with the Parliament and not with the commission.

He also stated that Article 38 prohibits any unreasonable restrictions being placed in the way of voters or candidates to be able to vie or vote in any election or referendum.

Ruto stated that there are qualifications specific to each position and if there was a need to have uniform qualifications for all the positions, then it should be done within the constitution.

The different qualifications come from the different responsibilities and a variety of situations in Kenya.

“It is not reasonable for only one percent of Kenyans to be able to vie for elective positions,” expressed the DP.

Ruto added that Parliament is reconsidering Section 22 in the Elections Act so as to remove unreasonable restrictions on the way of candidates who want to be elected in various offices.

He pledged support for the suspension of the clause so that the majority of Kenyans would be able to vie for the positions.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen tabled a proposal for a literacy test for aspirants to replace the degree requirements.

Murkomen proposes that any person who can read and write in English and Kiswahili, or is literate in Kenya sign language is eligible to vie.

The Kenyan DAILY POST