Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a worried man after efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the deep state to tame Deputy President William Ruto’s rising popularity in the country seem not to be working at all if yesterday’s thunderous welcome to Kisumu is anything to go by.

Ruto proved his haters wrong after he drew a large crowd in his political rival Raila Odinga’s backyard during the Madaraka day celebrations.

The mammoth crowd was witnessed at the Kondele roundabout as the Kisumu residents lined up to give the Deputy President a warm welcome for the event, to the utter surprise of many.

While a big crowd flocked around Raila and his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, a bigger one was witnessed around the Deputy President.

According to videos and photos posted by his allies, a large crowd gathered in front of his motorcade, halting movement and dancing in enthusiasm as Ruto waved back.

The second-in-command tweeted while acknowledging the large crowd that turned out to greet him in Kondele.

“Acknowledging greetings from hustlers of Kondele, Kisumu County,” Ruto tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST