Title: Debt Recovery Officer
Industry: Finance,
Location: Nairobi,
Gross Salary: Competitive,
Reporting Line: Team Manager,
Our Client is a leading Credit Management Firm in Kenya and the larger East African region. They seek to hire a Debt Recovery Officer who will be responsible for following up on non-performing loan accounts and implement a recovery action plan to achieve timely and maximum loan recovery.
Responsibilities
- Monitor allocated portfolio of delinquent loans facilities and determine appropriate collections strategy within pre-determined policies, guidelines and regulation.
- Perform various duties on assigned accounts such as recording, verification and validation of customer’s details as received from clients.
- Advise customer on ways of clearing their debts while communicating with them on the importance of paying their debts and consequences of non-payment.
- Resolve and mediate disputes between customers and principals/clients.
- Locate and notify customers on defaulted loan accounts by mail, telephone, or scheduled visits in order to recover payments.
- Prepare approval requests for negotiated settlements and follow up until account is fully settled and the balance paid off.
- Maintain and prepare monthly collections reports, updates and
- Initiate demand and reminder letters to all defaulting customers and review all credit accounts for proper documentation and monitoring.
- Initiate the clearance process on cleared debts once you receive payment proof and have the same shared to relevant clients.
- Provide customers with their correct account details e.g. loan balance and account numbers.
- Maintaining data integrity and keep customer details confidential.
- Responding to all customer correspondences via e-mail, telephone and postal mail.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Senior Retail Consultant –Techno Functional) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 10th June 2021
