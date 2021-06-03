Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Debt Recovery Officer

Industry: Finance,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: Competitive,

Reporting Line: Team Manager,

Our Client is a leading Credit Management Firm in Kenya and the larger East African region. They seek to hire a Debt Recovery Officer who will be responsible for following up on non-performing loan accounts and implement a recovery action plan to achieve timely and maximum loan recovery.

Responsibilities

Monitor allocated portfolio of delinquent loans facilities and determine appropriate collections strategy within pre-determined policies, guidelines and regulation.

Perform various duties on assigned accounts such as recording, verification and validation of customer’s details as received from clients.

Advise customer on ways of clearing their debts while communicating with them on the importance of paying their debts and consequences of non-payment.

Resolve and mediate disputes between customers and principals/clients.

Locate and notify customers on defaulted loan accounts by mail, telephone, or scheduled visits in order to recover payments.

Prepare approval requests for negotiated settlements and follow up until account is fully settled and the balance paid off.

Maintain and prepare monthly collections reports, updates and

Initiate demand and reminder letters to all defaulting customers and review all credit accounts for proper documentation and monitoring.

Initiate the clearance process on cleared debts once you receive payment proof and have the same shared to relevant clients.

Provide customers with their correct account details e.g. loan balance and account numbers.

Maintaining data integrity and keep customer details confidential.

Responding to all customer correspondences via e-mail, telephone and postal mail.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Senior Retail Consultant –Techno Functional) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 10th June 2021