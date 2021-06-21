Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – DCI has urged any member of the public who has fallen victim to mugging within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to make formal reports at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such incidents happen.

According to DCI, most victims of the frequent muggings in the CBD air their grievances on social media but don’t make formal reports to the police.

DCI further revealed that suspects who are involved in muggings go scot-free after being arrested since victims fail to pursue the cases and also fail to turn up for the hearings.

Here’s what the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations posted on social media to sensitize members of the public.

