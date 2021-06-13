Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 June 2021 – A phone dealer is among three suspects who were arrested by detectives in connection with the spate of robberies targeting motorists along the Southern by-pass.

Boniface Winjira Uganyi, the proprietor of Basement Crew Mobile shop based in Kibera, is suspected to be the key suspect behind robbery incidents along the busy highway.

Phones belonging to motorists who have been robbed along the Southern by-pass in the recent past were found in his shop.

“Detectives established that mobile phones robbed from victims along the busy highway, found their way to the suspect’s shop, where they were being sold cheaply to locals.

“In a raid conducted by sleuths from Langata Police Station, a total of 102 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen, were recovered from the suspect’s shop.

“Also arrested during the raid were 35-year-old Alex Mboya, who was found in possession of a victim’s phone, and a 16-year-old minor studying at a secondary school in Langata,” DCI said in a statement.

Here are photos of the suspects and the stolen phones that were recovered from the suspect’s shop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST