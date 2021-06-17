Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – DCI detectives have finally nabbed a notorious lady who drugged a man after having drinks at Avery Lounge in Utawala and stole his money and other valuables.

The suspect’s photo was widely circulated on social media after it was revealed that she drugged the victim and made away with his 65inch TV, Ksh 180,000 in cash, and a fridge.

She has been engaging detectives in cat and mouse games since the incident was reported but her proverbial forty days finally reached yesterday.

She has since been identified as Florence Mwihaki aka Mama George.

Kenyans were shocked to see how she looks without makeup when detectives stormed her house and caught her unaware.

Here’s how they reacted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.