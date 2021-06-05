Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By DCI.

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the fake jobs syndicate, cracked by detectives two weeks ago. Hundreds of desperate jobseekers are believed to have lost over Sh200 Million in the scam, after being promised jobs in various government parastatals, including key government security agencies.

Two of the suspects arrested today, Senior Sergeant Jackson Mureithi Manyara and Corporal Zachary Kimathi Cosmas, are Prison officers believed to have been recruited by the main suspect Grace Nyamohanga, to collect money from job seekers in exchange for non-existent jobs.

S/Sgt Mureithi collected Sh19 Million from 74 jobseekers, while Corporal Kimathi, collected Sh5.7 Million from 20 jobless Kenyans. The third suspect Peter Ngere Githu, who is based in Juja recruited 50 jobseekers & collected Sh16 Million, from them.

The three will be arraigned in court on Monday alongside Grace Nyamohanga and Masiaga Slyvester, for obtaining money by false pretenses, making documents without authority, altering false documents & conspiracy to defraud among other charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.