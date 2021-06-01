Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 01 June 2021 – Here’s a statement by DCI concerning the arrest of a notorious Ghanaian man, who obtained Sh 9 Million from a senior manager at a money lending agency.

The suspect identified, Victor Anane, posed as a preacher on an online dating site and convinced the senior manager that he would help her get promoted at her work palce instantly.

He swept her heart and they started dating.

However, hell broke loose when she visited his house in Athi River and discovered that he practises witchcraft after spotting some paraphernalia associated with black magic.

When their affair flopped, she came back to her senses and realized that the cunning Ghanaian man had conned her.

She reported the matter to police and when officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided his house, what they discovered is just shocking.

BY DCI.

A Ghanaian national believed to have obtained Sh9 Million from a senior manager at a money lending agency was yesterday arrested by detectives.

The senior manager at Tala agencies, a popular mobile money lending firm, that advances instant short term loans to applicants, met the Ghanaian national Victor Anane, on an online dating site. The Ghanaian introduced himself as a preacher who performs miracles and who would help the senior manager get promoted at her workplace instantly.

Further, he also promised to help in turning her fortunes around, if she fell in love with him. Wowed by the man’s overtures, the lady was swept off her feet and fell for him. The two dated for a while and as their love blossomed, the lady was invited to the man’s residence at Transview estate in Athi River. By this time, she had already given her new boyfriend Sh9 Million, in unclear circumstances. Some of the money she is believed to have given him had been obtained from accounts belonging to Tala agencies.

But it is during her maiden visit to the self-confessed preacher’s house, that she was shocked to find paraphernalia associated with witchcraft and magical rituals. What was meant to be a romantic date turned ugly, as the woman demanded to know how the man of the cloth she had fallen in love with, possessed paraphernalia associated with dark powers. Their relationship immediately collapsed like a house of cards, as the victim discovered that she had been conned.

Detectives raided the suspect’s house where the paraphernalia related to witchcraft was recovered. Also recovered from his house was Sh76,000 in fake currency and other materials used in the printing of fake notes. The investigators further established that the suspect who masquerades as a preacher, approaches innocent women looking for love and affection online, with promises of making their lives better before fraudulently obtaining money from them.

The suspect is currently in custody and shall be presented in court on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses

