IMPOWER is a Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, and Double-blind Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Islatravir Once-Monthly as Preexposure Prophylaxis in Cisgender Women at High Risk for HIV-1 Infection. The study has the following vacancies;

Position: Data Assistant (1 Position) KMR 7 -Vacancy No. FN-023-05-2021

Reports to: Data Manager

Location: Kisumu

Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period

Duties and Responsibilities

Updating study databases

Arranging follow up files for daily participants schedules

Performing QA/QC of Case report forms (CRFs) and name charts to ensure quality and accuracy both hard copies and online.

Maintain data supplies inventory

Filing study documents

Specimen Label printing and delivery to the clinic team

Participate actively in the archival process of study data and ensuring proper storage and maintenance of the

Communicate closely with Data Manager to ensure priority tasks are completed and to resolve any data or other related issues that arise.

Ensure data entry computers and all equipment in data room are secure, password protected and used appropriately.

Promptly responding to QC

Develop and review of data related

Generating weekly

Qualifications

Higher Diploma in Actuarial science , Computer related courses or its equivalent

Experience in data entry and organization

Competency in using computer software applications like Microsoft Office programs and familiarity with web-based programs, excel spreadsheets required.

Minimum of 1 year’s relevant work experience preferably in a healthcare

Must be competent in computer statistical packages

Excellent interpersonal, teamwork, and communication

Strong organizational

Commitment to integrity and high quality performance.

Attention to details.

Strong professional references from previous

Above average computer applications experience and

Ability to work in a clinically busy, resource-challenged, and demanding environment

How to Apply

Applicants should attach the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study

and date available to start working for the study Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

A copy of National Identity card or passport

Requirements of Chapter six of the constitution

Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org no later than 24th June 2021.

(Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email)

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.