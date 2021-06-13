Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Location: Mombasa

Job Description

Tujitegemee is a five-year program under Kenya Health Partnerships for Quality Services (KHPQS) funded by USAID PEPFAR to implement OVC & DREAMS Programs in coastal region counties of Kilifi and Mombasa by Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) and its consortium partners (HFG, WOFAK, KWETU and CIPK. Tujitegemee aims at increasing access and Demand for Quality HIV Prevention Services and increasing access to Quality Health and Social Services for OVC and their Families. For this role, preference will be given to qualified AGYW in the program.

Responsibilities

Ensure that all final data is compliant with all DREAMS reporting requirements before entering it into the database and filing.

Enter approved, correct data into the DREAMS database per set time frames to meet reporting requirements.

Conduct basic identification of data quality gaps and guide the data clerks accordingly.

Conduct monthly verification of source documents.

Ensure all AGYW files are complete with all the documentation and ensure filing is done according to the SOP.

Provide weekly performance data, analysis and discuss with the program team.

Support the M&E team in SIMS and PEPFAR/OGAC site visit preparations by conducting DQA checks.

Provide feedback on data submission processes to ensure processes are streamlined and required information is being submitted per set time frames.

Conduct regular reviews of program data to enable the team to identify whether targets are being met and take immediate corrective actions.

Execute data quality audits using DQA tools and ensure follow‐up is complete.

Any other responsibility as will be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Must have at least diploma in relevant field.

Must have a certificate in computer with at least one-year experience in Data Entry.

Must be between ages 18 – 35 years and be a resident .

Must be very dependable and detail Oriented in matters concerning work

Commitment to work to beat deadlines is a MUST!

Experience in working with DREAMS database will be an added advantage.

How to apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 23rd June 2021. indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number DATA/ASST /O6/2021 as the email subject. Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

“AMURT is committed to zero tolerance on all forms of violence against children, beneficiaries and staff”.