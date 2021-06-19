Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KALOBEYEI

Closing date: June 18, 2021

Finn Church Aid (FCA) is Finland’s biggest development co-operation organisation and the second biggest organisation in Finland working in humanitarian aid. FCA is a member of the ACT Alliance (ACT), an alliance of faith-based development and humanitarian aid organisations forming one of the world’s largest aid organisations.

Finn Church Aid Kenya is looking for a Data Analyst Assistant – 1 Position

Duty Station: Kakuma / Kalobeyei

Reports to: Project Coordinator

PRIMARY PURPOSE:

FCA is looking for an Education data analyst Assistant who must be able foster appropriate skills and social abilities to enable refugee learners achieve optimum development according to age, ability and aptitude.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

· Responsible for data collection, analysis and processing for purpose of report production and decision-making.

· Track and support other education staff in implementing FCA project management systems and guidelines to ensure the smooth implementation of approved activities.

· Work closely with Education and other sector personnel to ensure quality accounting of materials and assets in the sector.

· Collect and analyse numerical data from schools and present in an informative and understandable manner in terms of enrolment, attendance, transition, and retention and dropout rates.

· Support registration of learners for the KCPE Examination and during administration of exams

· Overall in charge of school supplies (teaching and learning materials, which includes: Making requisitions on quarterly basis of the required school materials and equipment, Distribution of the same to all schools in good time for appropriate utilization.

· Ensure all rights holders list are signed against items received and copies kept in both the schools and Education main office.

· Work together with SMP supervisor to ensure SMP weekly and CP reports are up to date and timely and accurately done and sent to WFP through the officer in charge.

· Coordinate plans with partners at all levels, particularly, UNHCR, UNICEF, the Ministry of Education, other government and camp authorities active in education in all the camps.

· Represent FCA with external stakeholders as requested (inter-agency coordination meetings, working groups) and influence the shape of broader sector strategies.

· Actively promoting the rights of persons of concern in all interactions with stakeholders including the government.

· Interacting with rights holders and establishing networks with stakeholders to address real needs and promote best practices.

· Disseminate information concerning education services available for the refugee communities.

· Ensuring that all cross‐cutting issues (i.e. gender, environment, conflict mitigation, and accountability) and FCA approaches (i.e. rights‐based approach, Do No Harm, integrated approach, and community participation) are mainstreamed into all project activities.

· Provide periodic analytical overviews of program progress, highlighting achievements via indicators, strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, challenges/constraints, lessons learnt and way forward.

· Actively protect children in every aspect of work and personal life, by preventing harm and reporting child abuse.

· Analyse examination to provide value added progress reports for national and internal exams.

· Support Education officers, Education coordinator, head teachers and teachers in maintaining accurate records of all items in the schools and keeping written records up to date in a legible and accurate manner.

· Work with Education officers and education coordinator so as to assess and improve curriculum implementation.

Professional Qualification:

· At least a degree in Education (B.ED) from a recognized university with additional training in educational statistics, candidates with a diploma in statistics may be considered.

· Strong analytical, administration and documentation skills in the management of educational data management.

· At least 3 years of experience in in a similar capacity

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

· Strong reporting skills

· Strong analytical skills and capacity to present complex data is simplified manner

· Ability to manage a complex and diverse workload and to work within tight schedules.

· Ability to contribute to a small, proactive team, motivating staff and working collaboratively with colleagues and providing support and advice as necessary

· A full appreciation of the value of co-operation, a team player.

Relevant Experience:

· Taking responsibility for personal learning and competence development.

· Exhibiting the generic employee skills especially valued by the organization: Dependability and productivity, Communication, Problem-solving, Teamwork, Safety and Security, Accountability, and Integrity.

· Experience gained within an international humanitarian NGO –preferably in Kakuma will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates are encouraged to send a completed Application Letter and Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment.esaro@kua.fi stating the vacancy job title in the subject line

Deadline for receiving applications is 18th June 2021

FCA will only contact short- listed applicants.

FCA is an equal opportunity employer, irrespective of gender, race or religious affiliation. FCA is a signatory to the Code of Conduct for humanitarian agencies. Attempts to influence recruitment procedures through phone calls, emails or inducements of any kind will lead to disqualifications