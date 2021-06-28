Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 28 June 2021 – This video below shows the moment an unidentified man was almost hit by a rally car at the WRC rally event in Naivasha.
In the video, the daring man, who was donning an Arsenal jersey, is seen taking position along the rallying lane as a friend photographs him from behind.
He threw caution to the wind in pursuit of a memorable photo but things almost turned south after a speeding rally car almost him.
He missed death by a whisker.
Check out the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
