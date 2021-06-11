Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, accessed a Covid ICU ward in Kampala and what he saw is just heart-wrenching.

The deadly virus has claimed thousands of lives in Uganda while many others are fighting for their lives in ICU wards that have been set aside for Covid-19 patients.

According to CNN, Covid-19 cases in Uganda were up 137% this week, the second straight week of a triple-digit spike in infections.

The rapid surge in Uganda’s brutal second wave has forced the country back into a partial lockdown to curb the spread.

Madowo shared the video on his social platform and captioned it, “Inside a Ugandan COVID ICU. We saw a body wheeled out of a stadium in Kampala treating coronavirus patients. I went to an ICU and saw young people struggling for life.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST