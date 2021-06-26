Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – The notorious gangster who was ambushed along Thika Road on Tuesday afternoon by unknown assailants was very generous with the dirty money that he obtained from his criminal activities.

According to close friends of the deceased man who has since been identified as Daniel Gucoma, he was a frequent reveler in popular joints around Nairobi.

He would spend Sh 20,000 daily entertaining friends and strangers.

Anytime he popped into an entertainment joint, beer would flow like water in a stream.

He used to buy drinks for the entire club including those he didn’t know.

Most of his friends knew him as a genuine car dealer but some were aware that he had a dark side.

A police officer revealed that Gucoma was on the list of the most wanted criminals in Nairobi.

Although he had several cases in court where he was linked to robbery with violence, he still enjoyed freedom.

There are reports that he was enjoying protection from some rogue police officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.