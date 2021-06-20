Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Ref No.: MCSE-CC-17-06-2021

Exceptional service is the core of our business, and highly committed Medical Customer Service Executives are critical to the delivery of our quality promise. A strong candidate should possess excellent listening skills, the ability to understand a customer’s problem quickly and be able to identify and recommend appropriate solutions. Candidates should have a clear and pleasant speaking voice and be fluent in both English and Kiswahili.

Some of the responsibilities include:

Manage a large number of Inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner to professionally, provide information about products and services, or obtain details of customer complaints.

Refer unresolved customer grievances or special requests to designated departments for further investigation.

Identify customers’ needs, clarify information, research every issue, and provide solutions to achieve customer satisfaction.

Keep records of customers’ interactions, recording details of inquiries, complaints, and comments as well as actions taken. Process appointments, orders, forms, and applications.

Desirable Skills & Qualifications:

A minimum degree holder with medical background is strongly preferred.

Good understanding of medical terminology medical and practices

Customer service representative must also be familiar with office procedures used in medical offices, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

Impressive telephone etiquette and excellent computer applications and keyboard skills with at least 60WPM.

Great verbal and written communication skills as well as the ability to work in a team.

Excellent interpersonal skills to be able to react effectively and calmly in emergencies and within strict guidelines.

Candidates should have the capability to maintain the trust of customers while maintaining customer confidentiality.

2+ years’ experience working in a contact center.

A strong understanding of Contact Centre best practices

How To Apply

If this sounds like you, send your job application by following the link below on or before 25th June 2021.

https://calltronix.com/careers/career/MCSE-CC-17-06-2021