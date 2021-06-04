Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
PUBLIC RELATIONS (PR) AND CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP OFFICER
We are looking for a Public Relations (PR) and Customer Relationship Officer to organize and oversee PR activities and ensure effective communication with stakeholders, media, and the public. Maintain an ongoing level of engagement with customers, build and preserve trusting relationships with clients and protect the brand by maintaining a positive image.
If you have a creative mind and excellent communication skills, we’d like to meet you.
Key responsibilities will be;
- Develop PR campaigns and media relations strategies
- Collaborate with internal teams (e.g. marketing) and maintain open communication with senior management to address customers’ needs
- Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, videos, social media posts, etc.)
- Preparing press releases, keynote speeches, and promotional material
- Building positive relationships with the customers, stakeholders, media, and the public
- Handle the concerns of the people who buy the company’s products or services
- Work to rectify issues experienced by individual customers as well as aim to improve the organization’s overall customer satisfaction ratings.
- Organizing company PR events (e.g. open days, press conferences)
- Seek opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships, and advertising
- Track media coverage and follow industry trends
- Ensure outstanding customer satisfaction by maintaining strong working relationships.
- Maintain complete and accurate customer correspondence, client-related reports, and database
- Managing client relationships to build a reputation for excellent service and generate repeat business.
- Identify and develop problem-solving methodologies to resolve customer issues.
- Schedule regular meetings with customers to ensure they are satisfied
- Building and maintaining profitable relationships with key customers
- Resolving customer complaints quickly and efficiently.
- Keeping customers updated on the latest products in order to increase sales
- Resolve customer complaints quickly and effectively
Qualifications & Requirements
- A bachelor’s degree BSc/BA in administration, Public Relations & Communication, Customer Service, or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Public Relations & Customer Relationship Officer or similar role
- Knowledge of customer relationship management (CRM) practices
- A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role
- Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills. Strong communication ability (oral and written)
- A team player with leadership skills.
- Proven Track record of meeting and exceeding targets
- Experience managing media relations (online, broadcast, and print)
- Background in researching, writing, and editing publications
- Familiarity with project management software and video/photo editing is a plus
- Creativity, problem analysis, and solving attitude
- Superior problem-solving skills in business and everyday situations
- Engaging and outgoing personality
- Able to listen to and comprehend people’s problems with the intent to solve them
- Excellent recordkeeping and data entry skills
- Very organized and thorough and detail-oriented
- Able to remain focused on the task at hand
- Aptitude for fostering positive relationships
How To Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the required qualifications and experience; please send your application only quoting the job title on the email subject (PR & Customer Relationship Officer) to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke with a well-detailed CV, names, contacts & addresses of three referees.
Deadline:30th June 2021
