PUBLIC RELATIONS (PR) AND CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP OFFICER

We are looking for a Public Relations (PR) and Customer Relationship Officer to organize and oversee PR activities and ensure effective communication with stakeholders, media, and the public. Maintain an ongoing level of engagement with customers, build and preserve trusting relationships with clients and protect the brand by maintaining a positive image.

If you have a creative mind and excellent communication skills, we’d like to meet you.

Key responsibilities will be;

Develop PR campaigns and media relations strategies

Collaborate with internal teams (e.g. marketing) and maintain open communication with senior management to address customers’ needs

Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, videos, social media posts, etc.)

Preparing press releases, keynote speeches, and promotional material

Building positive relationships with the customers, stakeholders, media, and the public

Handle the concerns of the people who buy the company’s products or services

Work to rectify issues experienced by individual customers as well as aim to improve the organization’s overall customer satisfaction ratings.

Organizing company PR events (e.g. open days, press conferences)

Seek opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships, and advertising

Track media coverage and follow industry trends

Ensure outstanding customer satisfaction by maintaining strong working relationships.

Maintain complete and accurate customer correspondence, client-related reports, and database

Managing client relationships to build a reputation for excellent service and generate repeat business.

Identify and develop problem-solving methodologies to resolve customer issues.

Schedule regular meetings with customers to ensure they are satisfied

Building and maintaining profitable relationships with key customers

Resolving customer complaints quickly and efficiently.

Keeping customers updated on the latest products in order to increase sales

Resolve customer complaints quickly and effectively

Qualifications & Requirements

A bachelor’s degree BSc/BA in administration, Public Relations & Communication, Customer Service, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Public Relations & Customer Relationship Officer or similar role

Knowledge of customer relationship management (CRM) practices

A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills. Strong communication ability (oral and written)

A team player with leadership skills.

Proven Track record of meeting and exceeding targets

Experience managing media relations (online, broadcast, and print)

Background in researching, writing, and editing publications

Familiarity with project management software and video/photo editing is a plus

Creativity, problem analysis, and solving attitude

Superior problem-solving skills in business and everyday situations

Engaging and outgoing personality

Able to listen to and comprehend people’s problems with the intent to solve them

Excellent recordkeeping and data entry skills

Very organized and thorough and detail-oriented

Able to remain focused on the task at hand

Aptitude for fostering positive relationships

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the required qualifications and experience; please send your application only quoting the job title on the email subject (PR & Customer Relationship Officer) to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke with a well-detailed CV, names, contacts & addresses of three referees.

Deadline:30th June 2021