Position: Customer Success Trainee

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Kwara is looking for a driven, hardworking trainee to join our Customer Success Team. You will ensure our clients go live on our digital banking platform, are trained on how to use it and are able to grow their business with Kwara.

Responsibilities

Help customers go live on our digital banking platform by supporting data migration

Support training of Kwara customers on our platform

Clients enjoy and success on our platform because of your support

You analyse patterns to find out what users struggle with

Create (digital) content to help customers succeed with our platform

Take ownership of customer requests and get them from problem to solution

Improve the Customer Success department with your insights and ideas



Qualifications

You are eager to learn independently and with others

You deeply care about the success of the customer

You communicate excellently with all stakeholders, internal and external

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Google Docs, Slack and Gmail

Organisational skills and detail orientated

Excellent English proficiency, both verbal and written

How to apply

click here to apply