Position: Customer Success Trainee
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Kwara is looking for a driven, hardworking trainee to join our Customer Success Team. You will ensure our clients go live on our digital banking platform, are trained on how to use it and are able to grow their business with Kwara.
Responsibilities
- Help customers go live on our digital banking platform by supporting data migration
- Support training of Kwara customers on our platform
- Clients enjoy and success on our platform because of your support
- You analyse patterns to find out what users struggle with
- Create (digital) content to help customers succeed with our platform
- Take ownership of customer requests and get them from problem to solution
- Improve the Customer Success department with your insights and ideas
Qualifications
- You are eager to learn independently and with others
- You deeply care about the success of the customer
- You communicate excellently with all stakeholders, internal and external
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Google Docs, Slack and Gmail
- Organisational skills and detail orientated
- Excellent English proficiency, both verbal and written
How to apply
