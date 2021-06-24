Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Customer Service Executive position for one of our clients to be located in the following regions: Towns: Embu, Kapenguria, Narok and Kerugoya

The Job purpose can be categorized as follows:-

  • Service and Standards: The Customer Service Executive is responsible for meeting the Customer Care Department
    Standards.
  • To ensure consistent standards of service excellence through implementation of continuous improvement initiatives.
  • Business Link: As the first point of contact to the customer, acts as a link between the customer and the business.
  • Keeps management informed of schedules, priorities, and problems.
  • Participates in performance appraisals.
  • Direct impact on the business
  • Responsible for growth of business through retention and relationship building.
  • Accountable for company assets e.g stocks

Responsibilities

  • Manage Customer Relationship and Documentation compliance and completion.
  • Maintain the defined quality of Customer service standards
  • Manage the customer contact queue and customers tolerance
  • Communicate and escalate factors that impact on customer experience to the appropriate Airtel
    departments.
  •  Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives
  •  Monitor and maintain facilities
  • Drive sales in the Walk in centers
  •  Increase customer base in both prepaid and post paid categories
  •  Contribute to, monitor and report daily productivity on all revenue generating activities
  • Through contact with the customers, give feedback on customer reactions to products and
    services rendered
  • Achieve/exceed set targets
  • Communicate, improve interaction and escalate factors that impact on Customers experiences
    to appropriate departments
  •  Ensure Customer complaints are adressed appropriately and resolution given within Service
    standards
  • Promotes and maintains a high quality, professional, service oriented company’s image among
    users.
  • Participate in quarterly employee satisfaction survey
  • Reduce instances of fraud in both prepaid and post paid activations
  • Minimise leakage of revenue at the shops by enhancing proper controls

 Skills & Knowledge

  • Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.
  •  A minimum of 2½ years’ experience in retail sales and customer service (experience in a
    telecommunication industry would be an added advantage)
  •  Excellent, high level knowledge; complete understanding and wide application of technical
    principles, theories and concepts in the field of expertise and general knowledge of other
    related disciplines.

How  To Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 28th June 2021 clearly marking – “Customer
Service Executive” (Please note that all applicants MUST indicate the town when applying).

