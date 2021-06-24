Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Customer Service Executive position for one of our clients to be located in the following regions: Towns: Embu, Kapenguria, Narok and Kerugoya

The Job purpose can be categorized as follows:-

Service and Standards: The Customer Service Executive is responsible for meeting the Customer Care Department

Standards. To ensure consistent standards of service excellence through implementation of continuous improvement initiatives.

Business Link: As the first point of contact to the customer, acts as a link between the customer and the business.

Keeps management informed of schedules, priorities, and problems.

Participates in performance appraisals.

Direct impact on the business

Responsible for growth of business through retention and relationship building.

Accountable for company assets e.g stocks

Responsibilities

Manage Customer Relationship and Documentation compliance and completion.

Maintain the defined quality of Customer service standards

Manage the customer contact queue and customers tolerance

Communicate and escalate factors that impact on customer experience to the appropriate Airtel

departments. Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives

Monitor and maintain facilities

Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives

Drive sales in the Walk in centers

Increase customer base in both prepaid and post paid categories

Contribute to, monitor and report daily productivity on all revenue generating activities

Through contact with the customers, give feedback on customer reactions to products and

services rendered Achieve/exceed set targets

Communicate, improve interaction and escalate factors that impact on Customers experiences

to appropriate departments Ensure Customer complaints are adressed appropriately and resolution given within Service

standards Promotes and maintains a high quality, professional, service oriented company’s image among

users. Participate in quarterly employee satisfaction survey

Reduce instances of fraud in both prepaid and post paid activations

Minimise leakage of revenue at the shops by enhancing proper controls

Skills & Knowledge

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

A minimum of 2½ years’ experience in retail sales and customer service (experience in a

telecommunication industry would be an added advantage) Excellent, high level knowledge; complete understanding and wide application of technical

principles, theories and concepts in the field of expertise and general knowledge of other

related disciplines.

How To Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 28th June 2021 clearly marking – “Customer

Service Executive” (Please note that all applicants MUST indicate the town when applying).