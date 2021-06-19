Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
JOB DESCRIPTION
Role: Customer Service Coordinator
Reports To: Marketing and Communications Director
Organization Structure: Marketing and Communications Department
Employment Type: Full-Time
Job Summary:
The main responsibility of the Customer Service Coordinator is to handle all the concerns of Scania customers, making sure that they support customers in complaint resolution and ensuring that the customers are satisfied with the company’s product and service offering. The successful candidate will share will share input on product development, sales, marketing, and distribution based on conversations with existing customers. Using feedback, surveys and other tools, the Customer Service Coordinator is also responsible for developing an understanding of what customers are looking for and present suggestions to other departments to improve products and services, expand distribution, and to create more effective marketing campaigns. The Customer Service Coordinator will play a central role in the day-to-day running of the customer service operations of the company.
Essential Duties and Job Responsibilities:
To perform this role successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily, following defined and updated standards and guidelines. These duties include, but are not limited to:
- Consistently keeping up with the changes and other details regarding the products and services offered by Scania.
- Responding to customers’ complaints and suggestions accordingly and in a timely manner to resolve issues quickly to build long lasting relationships with customers.
- Providing customers’ with accurate and timely information on products and services where required, and refer up for more detailed requests.
- Attracting potential customers by answering product and service related questions and up-selling complimentary products and services.
- Preparing customer complaints and feedback reports by collecting and analyzing customer information.
- Maintaining customer records by updating account information.
- Providing feedback on the efficiency of the company’s customer service process.
Core Values:
Scania’s six Core Values apply to all positions:
Customer-first Respect for the individual Elimination of waste
Determination Team spirit Integrity
Leadership Principles:
Scania’s Leadership Principles, which support our common way of thinking about leadership, also applies to this role:
- Co-ordinate but work independently – take responsibility
- Work with details and understand the context
- Act now – think long term
- Build know-how through continuous learning
- Stimulate commitment through involvement
- Use deviations as a basis for improvements
- Dare to try – manage the risks
Competencies:
To perform the job successfully, an individual should also demonstrate the following competencies:
- Product and service knowledge
- Communication
- Customer service
- Time management
- Team collaboration
- Negotiation skills
- Public relations
Desirable Education and Experience Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- Prior experience in customer service and particularly in the automotive industry is preferred
- Superior product and service knowledge
- Proficient in all Microsoft applications
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- A team player with excellent leadership and negotiation skills
How To Apply
Interested applicants should send their applications by COB 17th June 2021.
