Location: Nairobi, Kenya

JOB DESCRIPTION

Role: Customer Service Coordinator

Reports To: Marketing and Communications Director

Organization Structure: Marketing and Communications Department

Employment Type: Full-Time

Job Summary:

The main responsibility of the Customer Service Coordinator is to handle all the concerns of Scania customers, making sure that they support customers in complaint resolution and ensuring that the customers are satisfied with the company’s product and service offering. The successful candidate will share will share input on product development, sales, marketing, and distribution based on conversations with existing customers. Using feedback, surveys and other tools, the Customer Service Coordinator is also responsible for developing an understanding of what customers are looking for and present suggestions to other departments to improve products and services, expand distribution, and to create more effective marketing campaigns. The Customer Service Coordinator will play a central role in the day-to-day running of the customer service operations of the company.

Essential Duties and Job Responsibilities:

To perform this role successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily, following defined and updated standards and guidelines. These duties include, but are not limited to:

Consistently keeping up with the changes and other details regarding the products and services offered by Scania.

Responding to customers’ complaints and suggestions accordingly and in a timely manner to resolve issues quickly to build long lasting relationships with customers.

Providing customers’ with accurate and timely information on products and services where required, and refer up for more detailed requests.

Attracting potential customers by answering product and service related questions and up-selling complimentary products and services.

Preparing customer complaints and feedback reports by collecting and analyzing customer information.

Maintaining customer records by updating account information.

Providing feedback on the efficiency of the company’s customer service process.

Core Values:

Scania’s six Core Values apply to all positions:

Customer-first Respect for the individual Elimination of waste

Determination Team spirit Integrity

Leadership Principles:

Scania’s Leadership Principles, which support our common way of thinking about leadership, also applies to this role:

Co-ordinate but work independently – take responsibility

Work with details and understand the context

Act now – think long term

Build know-how through continuous learning

Stimulate commitment through involvement

Use deviations as a basis for improvements

Dare to try – manage the risks

Competencies:

To perform the job successfully, an individual should also demonstrate the following competencies:

Product and service knowledge

Communication

Customer service

Time management

Team collaboration

Negotiation skills

Public relations

Desirable Education and Experience Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Prior experience in customer service and particularly in the automotive industry is preferred

Superior product and service knowledge

Proficient in all Microsoft applications

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

A team player with excellent leadership and negotiation skills

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Interested applicants should send their applications by COB 17th June 2021.