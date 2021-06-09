Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Type : Fixed Term Employment
Position Overview
- The position is responsible for offering continued support to our new and existing clients ensuring we meet our obligations. Success in this role is through building and maintain good working relationship with our clients from project initiation to post implementation support.
Required Education & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Customer relations, marketing or equivalent.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in Customer relations role.
- Working towards Customer Interaction Management (CIM) or other recognized qualification.
- Ability to use spreadsheets to analyze data and spot trends. Experience in sales and marketing.
- Understanding of customer segmentation.
- Moderate computer and software skills for basic data entry.
- Ability to build effective relationships with a wide range of people.
Required Skills :
- Demonstrate high levels of integrity.
- Ability to communicate both inside and outside the organization, Formal presentation.
- Ability to write complex reports.
- Seeks continuous learning.
- Analytical skills.
- Strong presentation skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Teamwork / Cooperation / Innovative.
- Self-Management and a good team player.
- Organizational Skills.
Roles &Responsibilities
1. Customer Relationship Management :
- Keeping a track on the trend of the orders and sufficient follow up and reminders are made.
- Ensure outstanding customer satisfaction by maintaining strong working relationships.
- Managing client relationships to build a reputation for excellent service and generate repeat business.
- Visiting Clients and orienting them on the use of the KwikBasket Solutions system so that they are able to place orders by themselves. Updating customers on new features and functions launched on KwikBasket platform.
- Responding promptly to customer inquiries.
- Contact consumers about existing products and assess the need for any additional features / upgrades and enter information as part of the consumer feedback loop.
- Act as first point of contact for complaints and escalate issues as appropriate.
- Support finance on timely collection for the customers.
- Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.
- Planning calendar dates for acknowledging and giving complimentary gifts to KwikBasket loyal customers.
- Collaborate with internal teams (e.g. sales, senior management) to address customers’ need
- Managing and training of the sales team on proper customer relations.
- Acquiring full knowledge of Kwikbasket products so as to be able to handle customers questions.
- Continuous engagement with dormant customers to reactivate their accounts.
- Providing weekly/ monthly analysis on customer ordering patterns to recognize increase/ decrease in order value, number of items ordered etc.
- Maintaining all clients’ databases.
2. Competitor Analysis
- Researches competitive products by identifying and evaluating product characteristics, market share, pricing, and advertising; maintaining research databases.
- Understanding market demand and supply.
3. Market Knowledge
- Sourcing for marketing opportunities including reading trade publications and placing adverts in the press i.e. local, regional, national and specialist publications – or on the radio.
- Plans meetings and trade shows by identifying, assembling, and coordinating requirements; establishing contacts; developing schedules and assignments; coordinating mailing lists.
- Study competition to find new ways to retain KwikBasket customers.
4. Brand Position & Market Penetration
- Keeps promotional materials ready by coordinating requirements with graphics department; manages inventory stock; placing orders and verifying receipt.
- Implements marketing and advertising campaigns and organizing promotional presentations
- Production of marketing collateral.
5. Reports :
- Prepares marketing reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing marketing data (Leads Analysis).
- Analyzing monthly revenue trends for each client and giving report on the same.
- Maintain complete and accurate customer correspondence data.
- Comparing variances in produce bought and giving reports on both items added and removed from KwikBasket system.
- Creating a customer data log sheet to understand ordering patterns.
- Keeping records of customer interactions, transactions, comments and complaints.
How To Apply
Contact Info
- Email:careers@kwikbasket.com
