Title: Customer Service Representative

Industry: Service,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Our client is an upcoming Dry cleaning company with over 7 branchesin Kenya. They seek to hire a well experienced Customer Service Representative who will be responsible for receiving items for laundry at the shop, tag, invoice and receive payments for the items to be laundered.

Key Responsibilities

Receiving items for laundry at the shop and ensure they place tags on them for easier tracing

Invoicing and receive payments for the items to be laundered.

Market the shop by way of messages, retaining walk in clients, issuing flyers at the shop or mall entrances.

Make sure they attain sales targets of the company

Reconciling Sales and generating reports

Assist customers with telephone inquiries to provide solutions to their banking needs

Assist customers with routine account-related requests; research and resolve account service inquiries or issues; and respond to client inquiries promptly, effectively, and professionally

Perform teller responsibilities

Skills & Qualifications

Must have a Certificate or Diploma in a related field

Atleast 1 year experience in a related field

Must have reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license

Must be able to work under pressure with a variety of customers and personalities.

Must be good with people and work well with others.

Ability to work in multiple work locations is a plus.

Excellent customer service, written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to sell in various social media platforms a plus.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates quoting the job title (Customer Service Representative) to Vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke by Monday 14th June 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.