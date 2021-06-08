Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: Customer Service Representative

Industry: Service,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Our client is an upcoming Dry cleaning company with over 7 branchesin Kenya. They seek to hire a well experienced Customer Service Representative who will be responsible for receiving items for laundry at the shop, tag, invoice and receive payments for the items to be laundered.

 Key Responsibilities

  • Receiving items for laundry at the shop and ensure they place tags on them for easier tracing
  • Invoicing and receive payments for the items to be laundered.
  • Market the shop by way of messages, retaining walk in clients, issuing flyers at the shop or mall entrances.
  • Make sure they attain sales targets of the company
  • Reconciling Sales and generating reports
  • Assist customers with telephone inquiries to provide solutions to their banking needs
  • Assist customers with routine account-related requests; research and resolve account service inquiries or issues; and respond to client inquiries promptly, effectively, and professionally
  • Perform teller responsibilities

 Skills & Qualifications

  • Must have a Certificate or Diploma in a related field
  • Atleast 1 year experience in a related field
  • Must have reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license
  • Must be able to work under pressure with a variety of customers and personalities.
  • Must be good with people and work well with others.
  • Ability to work in multiple work locations is a plus.
  • Excellent customer service, written and verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to sell in various social media platforms a plus.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates quoting the job title (Customer Service Representative) to Vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke by Monday 14th June 2021. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

