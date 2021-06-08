Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Customer Service Representative
Industry: Service,
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: Competitive,
Our client is an upcoming Dry cleaning company with over 7 branchesin Kenya. They seek to hire a well experienced Customer Service Representative who will be responsible for receiving items for laundry at the shop, tag, invoice and receive payments for the items to be laundered.
Key Responsibilities
- Receiving items for laundry at the shop and ensure they place tags on them for easier tracing
- Invoicing and receive payments for the items to be laundered.
- Market the shop by way of messages, retaining walk in clients, issuing flyers at the shop or mall entrances.
- Make sure they attain sales targets of the company
- Reconciling Sales and generating reports
- Assist customers with telephone inquiries to provide solutions to their banking needs
- Assist customers with routine account-related requests; research and resolve account service inquiries or issues; and respond to client inquiries promptly, effectively, and professionally
- Perform teller responsibilities
Skills & Qualifications
- Must have a Certificate or Diploma in a related field
- Atleast 1 year experience in a related field
- Must have reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license
- Must be able to work under pressure with a variety of customers and personalities.
- Must be good with people and work well with others.
- Ability to work in multiple work locations is a plus.
- Excellent customer service, written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to sell in various social media platforms a plus.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates quoting the job title (Customer Service Representative) to Vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke by Monday 14th June 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
