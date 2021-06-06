Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Customer Support Agent
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Influx provides customer service for brands and tech companies on-demand, 24/7, every day of the year (including holidays). To achieve this, our operation includes agents and managers working around the globe. We also make good use of training, QA, data, and insights.
We are looking for detail-oriented, thoughtful, and customer-centric individuals, with proficiency in the German language, to join our Kenyan team. You will be tasked with answering customer questions and need to be able to think on your feet, communicate clearly and effectively, and empathize with customers who are struggling to solve a problem.
Benefits
- The flexibility of working from home without having to go to the office
- Work with clients in the USA, EU, and elsewhere
- Extensive opportunities to learn from, and work with, high-performing colleagues
Qualifications
- Excellent written and verbal German communication skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Sense of humor
Responsibilities
- Diagnose and solve the customer’s’ problems
- Communicate effectively via email and chat with our customer
- Coordinate effectively with peers and your manager
- Contribute to a high-performance and friendly workplace culture
Attributes
- Personal integrity
- Can-do attitude
- Team player
- Continuous learner
How to apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>