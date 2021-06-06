Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Customer Support Agent

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Influx provides customer service for brands and tech companies on-demand, 24/7, every day of the year (including holidays). To achieve this, our operation includes agents and managers working around the globe. We also make good use of training, QA, data, and insights.

We are looking for detail-oriented, thoughtful, and customer-centric individuals, with proficiency in the German language, to join our Kenyan team. You will be tasked with answering customer questions and need to be able to think on your feet, communicate clearly and effectively, and empathize with customers who are struggling to solve a problem.

Benefits

The flexibility of working from home without having to go to the office

Work with clients in the USA, EU, and elsewhere

Extensive opportunities to learn from, and work with, high-performing colleagues

Qualifications

Excellent written and verbal German communication skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Sense of humor

Responsibilities

Diagnose and solve the customer’s’ problems

Communicate effectively via email and chat with our customer

Coordinate effectively with peers and your manager

Contribute to a high-performance and friendly workplace culture

Attributes

Personal integrity

Can-do attitude

Team player

Continuous learner

How to apply

Click here to apply