Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB DESCRIPTION

TransCon Properties Limited through the brand name TransCon Office Suites offers serviced and virtual offices to clients in addition to availing meeting rooms and a board room. As a company, we are passionate about our customers and retain a close relationship with them to ensure that their business needs are met. Strategically, we are looking to open multiple centers in Nairobi and other counties and continuously offer our employees the opportunity to grow with us.

Job Title: Customer Service Intern

The role:

The Intern is responsible for supporting the management team’s objectives including growing the overall revenue whilst maintaining and improving customer service. The intern will also be the responsible for new sales with prospective customers and will present the best range of options to suit that customer’s needs.

Structure: Office Manager in charge

Primary Objectives:

Revenue acquisition

Customer service improvement

Managing and motivating team

Key responsibilities

Touring customers to show the range of options available to suit their needs and closing the sale where possible

Managing Centre operations

Dealing with escalated customer requests/issues

The candidates should have the below experience or background in order to be considered for the role:

Direct sales experience

Professional and clear communication skills coupled with the ability to build strong business relationships.

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize, multi-task, delegate and work effectively with minimal supervision.

Commercial/ results driven

Key Performance Indicators:

The areas below will form the basis of measurements of success in this role:

Sales revenue target

Customer satisfaction and retention

Continuous improvement/best practice

Team chemistry

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Transcon Office Suites

m: +254-718-241-629 , +254-700-151-693

a: P.O Box 12687–00100 , 6th & 8th Fl, View Park Towers, 6 Utalii Lane, Nairobi, Kenya.

w: http://www.transcon.co.ke e: doreen.gikundi@transcon.co.ke