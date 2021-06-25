Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB DESCRIPTION
TransCon Properties Limited through the brand name TransCon Office Suites offers serviced and virtual offices to clients in addition to availing meeting rooms and a board room. As a company, we are passionate about our customers and retain a close relationship with them to ensure that their business needs are met. Strategically, we are looking to open multiple centers in Nairobi and other counties and continuously offer our employees the opportunity to grow with us.
Job Title: Customer Service Intern
The role:
The Intern is responsible for supporting the management team’s objectives including growing the overall revenue whilst maintaining and improving customer service. The intern will also be the responsible for new sales with prospective customers and will present the best range of options to suit that customer’s needs.
Structure: Office Manager in charge
Primary Objectives:
- Revenue acquisition
- Customer service improvement
- Managing and motivating team
Key responsibilities
- Touring customers to show the range of options available to suit their needs and closing the sale where possible
- Managing Centre operations
- Dealing with escalated customer requests/issues
The candidates should have the below experience or background in order to be considered for the role:
- Direct sales experience
- Professional and clear communication skills coupled with the ability to build strong business relationships.
- Strong organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize, multi-task, delegate and work effectively with minimal supervision.
- Commercial/ results driven
Key Performance Indicators:
The areas below will form the basis of measurements of success in this role:
- Sales revenue target
- Customer satisfaction and retention
- Continuous improvement/best practice
- Team chemistry
How To Apply
Transcon Office Suites
m: +254-718-241-629 , +254-700-151-693
a: P.O Box 12687–00100 , 6th & 8th Fl, View Park Towers, 6 Utalii Lane, Nairobi, Kenya.
w: http://www.transcon.co.ke e: doreen.gikundi@transcon.co.ke
