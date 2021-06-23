Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – The fight against crime in the country has been boosted after DCI boss George Kinoti received high-end BMW bikes from the German Government.

While handing over the 18 motorbikes worth Sh 14.5 million to Kinoti at the DCI headquarters yesterday, the German envoy lauded the cooperation between the German and Kenya’s investigative agencies, adding that the motorcycles will enable quick access to crime scenes.

On his part, Kinoti acknowledged the immense support the DCI has received from the German Government and noted that the donation would go a long way in effectiveness while responding to crime.

See photos of the high-end bikes.

