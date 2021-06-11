Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Credit Administrator

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities  

  • Reviewing any agreement conducted, before it is being finally signed by the senior management even with clients, suppliers or out sourcing institutions
  • Reviewing all banking products and procedures, before being finally approved by the senior management.
  • approving credit for potential clients and continuing lines of credit for current clients
  • Working with other members of a financial team
  • valuate credit processing and approval
  • make changes to ensure the financial stability of the organization
  • Advising and sourcing longer-term financing
  • Management of company’s cash flow
  • Bookkeeping

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in finance
  • Minimum 5 years commercial banking experience or similar including experience as manager of loan and credit operations in a moderate sized financial institution
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong decision making, financial and analytical skills
  • Customer service and team collaboration abilities

How to apply

Click here to apply

