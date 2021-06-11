Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Credit Administrator
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Reviewing any agreement conducted, before it is being finally signed by the senior management even with clients, suppliers or out sourcing institutions
- Reviewing all banking products and procedures, before being finally approved by the senior management.
- approving credit for potential clients and continuing lines of credit for current clients
- Working with other members of a financial team
- valuate credit processing and approval
- make changes to ensure the financial stability of the organization
- Advising and sourcing longer-term financing
- Management of company’s cash flow
- Bookkeeping
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in finance
- Minimum 5 years commercial banking experience or similar including experience as manager of loan and credit operations in a moderate sized financial institution
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong decision making, financial and analytical skills
- Customer service and team collaboration abilities
How to apply
