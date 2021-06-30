Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Danstan Omari, has predicted that the Court of Appeal will uphold the High Court ruling that nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Omari said the appellants have not provided sufficient grounds to make the appellate court rescind the High court ruling.

He said the Court of Appeal Judge, Patrick Kiage, has sent indications that the seven Judge bench will uphold the High court verdict.

“From that perspective, my take is that the judges are going to dismiss the appeal on simple grounds that from the body language of the judges, they don’t foresee the appellant convincing them,” Omari said.

In his argument, Siaya Senate, James Orengo, who is leading the appellant side, said the high court Judges erred in law when they nullified the BBI process.

“If ever the court thought about context about what the Constitution-making process was all about, it was to provide lasting peace and formal government that will create a truly democratic and just society,” Orengo said.

