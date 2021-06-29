Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



COUNTY SECRETARY AND HEAD OF PUBLIC SERVICE (1 POST) – ADVERT NO. 182/2021.

Terms of Service : Contract

Job Group : ‘T’

Salary : As provided for by the SRC

Medical Cover : Comprehensive Medical Cover

Reporting

The County Secretary shall provide guidance and direction to the County Public Service and will be answerable to the Governor.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be in possession of a Bachelor’s Degree;

Be in possession of a Masters Degree in either Strategic Management, Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

Have a working experience of not less than 10 years at managerial/senior level in a large organization;

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010;

Be conversant with Government policies and regulations, and devolution laws;

Have ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity in, and respect for diversity;

Have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict timelines;

Demonstrate thorough understanding to County development objectives and Vision 2030;

Demonstrate understanding and commitment to the National Values and Principles of Governance and Values and Principles of Public Service;

Have good interpersonal and communication skills; and

Be computer literate.

Responsibilities

Head of the County Public Service;

Responsible for arranging the business and keeping minutes of the County Executive Committee subject to the directions of the Executive Committee;

Conveying the decisions of the County Executive Committee to the appropriate persons of institutions;

Ensure efficient management of the County Government resources; and

Performing any other functions as directed by the County Executive Committee.

How to Apply

Candidates are requested to download the Application for Employment Form from here. Thereafter, they should complete the Application for Employment Form and attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identification Card;

Academic, professional certificates and testimonials; and

Any other relevant supporting documents.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, plus other relevant documents in support of their applications.

Applications should be submitted to the County Public Service Board clearly indicating the position applied for on the envelope which should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

County Public Service Board,

P.o Box 38-20303,

Ol-Kalou,

NYANDARUA

Applications may also be hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices located at Posta house, 2nd floor, Ol-Kalou Town.

Applications should be received on or before close of business on 15th July, 2021.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Nyandarua County Government is an equal opportunity employer: women, youth, physically challenged, minority and marginalized persons: are encouraged to apply.