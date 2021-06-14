Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed plans by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to revive the NASA coalition ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during his two-day Coastal tour to popularize his party and his 2022 presidential bid, Mudavadi told Raila and Kalonzo to count him out in their selfish plans to resuscitate NASA, saying the coalition died a long time ago after Raila betrayed them.

“That ex…is he ready to work with me? Don’t try and create a narrative which is being spun,” Mudavadi said.

His sentiment was reiterated by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

“Hiyo ndoa ya NASA iliisha ladha..hatuna haja nayo, we want to find new partners.

“So hiyo plan ya kusema kwamba mtatushikanisha tena kwa ndoa ya NASA ni ndoto ya mchana, we’re focused on making Musalia the fifth president of Kenya,” Malala said.

Mudavadi blamed the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the fallout in the NASA coalition over his alleged betrayal of his co-principals following their handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“They don’t want to accept that there is a serious deficiency of trust in NASA,” he stated.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly, Kenneth Marende, who accompanied him in his Coastal tour, promised to rally his support behind Mudavadi’s presidential bid.

“Musalia Mudavadi ako na maono…anaweza kuleta ile mabadiliko ambayo tunatamani sana,” Marende said.

During the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, Raila and Kalonzo hinted at reviving NASA ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST