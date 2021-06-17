Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Central Organization Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has finally revealed the reason why some Kenyans, especially on social media, hate him so much.

So deep is the hatred that some haters have vandalized and set ablaze a road sign on a Nairobi road renamed after Atwoli because of his exemplary work.

But now Atwoli knows why some disgruntled Kenyans are hell-bent on fighting him.

He claimed that those fighting him are not doing so because of anything significant but fighting him because of his ethnic group, terming it a disastrous tribal issue.

“We should learn to stop the habit of bashing things for the sake of it.”

“Most of the criticisms are without doubt thinly-veiled tribalism.”

“This is not good for multicultural and multi-religious society,” Atwoli stated.

The outspoken Trade Unionist also emphasized the need for Kenyans to commemorate prominent people in the society like him when they are still alive.

He further acknowledged that the same way the late former President Jomo Kenyatta and his successor Daniel Moi celebrated to date, is the same way all Kenyan leaders should be treated as a show of gratitude for what they are doing to build the nation.

Atwoli’s dalliance to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the reason why he is not on good terms with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

