Monday, June 7, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is on record saying that Deputy President William Ruto’s name will not be on the Presidential ballot in the 2022 general election.

Atwoli, while appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) early this year, said the ‘system’ and ‘deep state’ will not allow Ruto’s name to be on the ballot for allegedly disrespecting his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But on Sunday, Atwoli, during an interview with Channel 7 News, changed tune and indicated that Ruto’s presidency is possible in 2022.

Atwoli advised Ruto to be humble and run behind President Uhuru Kenyatta for only one year, then he resurfaces in 2022.

This, according to Atwoli, will make him President.

The aging COTU boss gave an example of late President Daniel Arap Moi, who solemnly stood behind late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and finally became President of the Republic of Kenya (PORK).

