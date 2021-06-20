Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Ref No.: TL-CC-17-06-2021

The Medical Customer Service Team Leader position is responsible for providing quality and efficient customer service to customers through the daily management of a team of employees including motivating, recognizing, and rewarding, coaching, counselling, training, and problem solving. Additionally, the position is responsible for assisting the Contact Center manager with development, analyses and implementation of staff training, telemarketing, scheduling, and reward/recognition programs.

Some of the responsibilities include:

Provides daily direction and communication to employees so that customer service calls are answered in a timely, efficient, and knowledgeable manner.

Provides statistical and performance feedback and coaching on a regular basis to each team member.

Writes and administers performance reviews for skill improvement.

Is available for employees who experience work and/or personal problems providing appropriate coaching, counselling, direction, and resolution.

Ensures employees have appropriate training and other resources to perform their jobs.

Responds to and resolves employee relations issues expressed by team members.

Creates and maintains a high-quality work environment so team members are motivated to perform at their highest level.

Addresses disciplinary and/or performance problems according to company policy.

Comply with all Workplace Health & Safety (WH&S) policies and procedures.

Desirable Skills & Qualifications:

A minimum degree holder with medical background is strongly preferred.

At least 2 years’ experience in medical field as a supervisor and familiar with office procedures used in medical offices, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

Excellent communication, problem-solving skills and managerial to achieve best customer service experience.

Confidence and skillful negotiating skills.

Strong organizational skills to give the team direction.

How To Apply

If this sounds like you, send your job application by following the link below on or before 25th June 2021.

https://calltronix.com/careers/career/TL-CC-17-06-2021