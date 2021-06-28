Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerubaga is battling COVID-19 at a Nairobi hospital after he tested positive a few days ago.

According to revered blogger, Robert Alai, Kainerubaga, who was last week promoted to Lieutenant General, which is the second-highest rank in the country’s army, was airlifted on Saturday to a Nairobi hospital where he is in a life support machine.

“CONFIRMED: Museveni’s son @mkainerugaba has been at Nairobi Hospital in a critical state for the past 3 days.

“His current state is not known. Sources within Uganda have indicated to me that he was promoted this week while not so ill but state deteriorated,” Alai wrote on his social media page on Sunday.

Uganda has in the last few weeks been experiencing a ‘coronavirus storm’ after the lethal Indian variant was detected in the country.

The country is currently in total lockdown for 42 days to stop the further spread of the pandemic that has ravaged the economies of many countries in the world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST