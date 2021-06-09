Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Last year, Kiss 100 presenter, Jalang’o, lost some clients and lucrative deals after he was involved in a damaging scandal alongside his male friends.

Tea Master Edgar Obare exposed how Jalang’o and members of his notorious Boys’ Club were chewing slay queens in rented apartments and comparing notes on their Whatsapp group.

The scandal dented his image but he is now having the last laugh.

Jalang’o disclosed that some of the clients who dropped him last year after the infamous scandal are begging to work with him again.

“(After the expose) I got a call from a client who I was supposed to work for during the Covid-19 period and he told me he is pulling out.

“I also had another call from a client I’d worked with for some time and he also said he had no choice other than pulling out,” he said on his radio show.

However, some of his clients stuck with him even after he was crucified on social media.

“Another client also called and explained that even though things were messed up, he was not pulling out.

“Some of those who pulled out are begging to come back but I have told them God is not from your village,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.