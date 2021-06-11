Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Purpose:
- Capture all queries (including verbal, written, telephone, e-mail etc) on the bank’s query logging system.
- When directly receiving customer enquiries, attempt to resolve the enquiry at the first instance by using the bank’s systems. Only escalate to the Client Service Manager when all other efforts have been exhausted to resolve the customer’s request.
- Explain to customers on the process flows for all their requests, including timelines and requirements expected from the Bank and Client.
- Explain the banks procedures, security requirements (such as the requirement to provide sufficient identifying information when carrying out a transaction) as well as services to customers.
- Resolve queries – escalate where unable, to resolve to the Client Service Manager.
- Inform customers of the value of using the Customer Feedback system, including explaining to customers how the bank uses their feedback to improve service.
- Ensure that all geographically assigned clients are maintained, managed and all their banking needs resolved.
-
Responsibilities
- Answering and managing incoming calls.
- Handle and resolve Oracle Service cloud emails and Queries
- To receive, acknowledge and speedily resolve customer service requests as per set Service Level Agreements.
- To cross sell and market, the Bank’s products and services to ensure increased international banking & remittance customer base and increased value per customer.
- Reporting and giving feedback to branch management on levels of customer satisfaction and recurrent issues.
- Escalating issues raised via phone to the relevant teams and support the entire branch network on international banking and remittance related queries.
- Partner support through calls and emails.
- Research required information using available resources
- Capture new customer infromation in to the system as well as updating existing customer information.
- Document all information according to standard opertaing procedures.
- To ensure that high standards of Customer Service are maintained through out service levels.
- 100% compliance to the Bank’s policies and procedures.
Essential Knowledge
- Should have clear verbal and written communication skills.
- Should present great professionalism and organizational skills.
- Should be proficient in data entry and basic computer skills.
Key Critical Competencies
- Business awareness
- Strong analytical skills and problem solving skills
- Excellent planning skills
- High personal standards and goal oriented
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent and effective communications skills, both orally and in writing
- Strong coaching skills
- Strong sense of responsibility and urgency.
- Attention to details and ability to identify fraudulent activities.
- Show world class client service skills on phone, email and verbally.
- Ability to work well with minimum supervision.
Qualifications
- University degree in relevant field or equivalent with a minimum of 2 years’ experience in Customer Service functions.
- IT literacy.
- Able to operate in a performance driven organization.
- Knowledge of Bank’s customer segments, product types, service channels and tariffs.
- Should be of sound knowledge of global business environment, regulations and operations is desirable.
How to Apply
