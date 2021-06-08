Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Receptionist cum Reconciliation clerk,

Industry: Service,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Our client is an upcoming Dry-cleaning company with over seven branches. They seek to hire a well experienced Central Reception and reconciliation Clerk who will be responsible for handling the front desk and preparing reconciliation reports

Key Responsibilities

Man the front desk and respond to calls about 5 calls per hour.

Prepare bank reconciliation compiling data from cashiers or shop attendants, verifying and balancing receipts

Reconciliation of bank statements and ensure variances are dealt with

Will be tasked with customer service responsibilities as will be handing clients on calls

Must have knowledge in a variety of ERP systems

Follow up by calls on pending payments.

Responsible for visiting the various branches to confirm stocks.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates quoting the job title (Customer Service Representative) to Vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke by Monday 14th June 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.