Title: Receptionist cum Reconciliation clerk,
Industry: Service,
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: Competitive,
Our client is an upcoming Dry-cleaning company with over seven branches. They seek to hire a well experienced Central Reception and reconciliation Clerk who will be responsible for handling the front desk and preparing reconciliation reports
Key Responsibilities
- Man the front desk and respond to calls about 5 calls per hour.
- Prepare bank reconciliation compiling data from cashiers or shop attendants, verifying and balancing receipts
- Reconciliation of bank statements and ensure variances are dealt with
- Will be tasked with customer service responsibilities as will be handing clients on calls
- Must have knowledge in a variety of ERP systems
- Follow up by calls on pending payments.
- Responsible for visiting the various branches to confirm stocks.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates quoting the job title (Customer Service Representative) to Vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke by Monday 14th June 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
