Title: Receptionist cum Reconciliation clerk,

Industry: Service,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Our client is an upcoming Dry-cleaning company with over seven branches. They seek to hire a well experienced Central Reception and reconciliation Clerk who will be responsible for handling the front desk and preparing reconciliation reports

Key Responsibilities

  • Man the front desk and respond to calls about 5 calls per hour.
  • Prepare bank reconciliation compiling data from cashiers or shop attendants, verifying and balancing receipts
  • Reconciliation of bank statements and ensure variances are dealt with
  • Will be tasked with customer service responsibilities as will be handing clients on calls
  • Must have knowledge in a variety of ERP systems
  • Follow up by calls on pending payments.
  • Responsible for visiting the various branches to confirm stocks.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates quoting the job title (Customer Service Representative) to Vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke by Monday 14th June 2021. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

