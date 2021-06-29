Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for a Maintenance Clerk Position for one of our clients.

GENERAL PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

Mainly responsible for providing specialized clerical tasks for the maintenance function, gathering and maintaining maintenance information in both computer and manual systems, performing general clerical duties like filing, photocopying and ordering of parts and supplies. Others include the compiling of different sorts of information and reviewing maintenance documents for sufficiency.

Responsibilities

Processing of all work orders.

Implementation and operation of SAP work order system.

Ordering and managing non-stock inventory.

Raising purchase Requisitions for maintenance items.

Preparing documents necessary for scheduled preventative maintenance work

Managing and filing of all maintenance documents and records

Assisting maintenance technicians with part sourcing.

Maintaining documentation of outsourced contractors and suppliers

Tracking downtime issues dealing with maintenance related items.

Picking up parts from local suppliers when needed.

Creating preventative maintenance lists with new assets/equipment.

Managing consumable items used by maintenance technicians.

Other duties as directed as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications

Diploma/High Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Mechatronic Engineering from a recognized institution

Knowledge of maintenance procedures

Knowledge and experience in use of SAP maintenance module

Previous maintenance clerk experience for at least 4 years

Ability to read and understand the operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals.

Strong computer skills in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, power point).

Administrative experience required.

Customer service experience an added advantage

Ability to work without supervision.

Exceptional organization skills and the ability to multi-task.

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively both verbal and written.

Strong interpersonal skills

Must be Self-motivated.

Ability to determine continuous improvement opportunities

How to Apply

Send your Cv to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 1st July 2021. Please indicate the Job title “Maintenance Clerk”