Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Customs Documentation Clerk position for one of our clients

Contract duration: 3 months

Salary: 22,000

Responsibilities

Work on the tasks within a team as per the SOPs assigned by the Documentation Supervisor

To confirm the integrity and accuracy of all the necessary shipment documents at the various stages of documentation: reception, preparation, processing and finalization

To ensure that all documents necessary to launch a customs entry are accurate and correct. If not, the discrepancy is to be reported to the supervisor immediately and to the subsequent relevant parties (ie, customer, B&P, OPS, Destination receiving office)

To carry out the online customs entries in the KRA system and update on the statuses

Assist with the communication of all shipment details to Customer, Airline and Forwarding Entities

To confirm that the detail of every task is accurate, correct and up to date in forwarding system (CargoWise at time of writing). Reports KPIs and irregularities directly to the supervisor.

To maintain shipment and flight files ensuring that they are up to date and flight files are stored correctly in the archive store.

Any other relevant duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor, Coordinator or manager of the specific area where they are currently working and/or the management.

Perform assigned tasks to support meets its objectives and targets regarding quality, health, safety and environment as documented in IMS and follow all requirements as set out in the QHSE policy.

It is the responsibility of all staff to ensure that their day to day activities embrace sustainability/Health and safety therefore reducing the impact upon the environment, supporting the communities we work in and reducing incidents in the workplace.

Skills and Competencies

Assertiveness

Capable to make informed judgements and to generate practical, timely solutions

Ability to find pragmatic solutions by using decision making techniques

Ability to communicate openly and confidently

Willingness to engage in constructive confrontation

Ability to clearly and concisely present both written and/or oral information

Customer focus (monitors customer expectations continuously and is willing to adapt own

activities/procedures)

activities/procedures) Readiness to continuously focus on identifying and meeting customer current and future needs

Readiness to provide alternatives and optimized solutions to the Customer

Ability to establish a successful long-term business partnership with internal and external customers

Qualifications

level (KCSE C+)

Further certification or training in any relevant Commercial Course / Logistics or supply chain management, preferably with customs procedures included will be an advantage

Ability to work independently in a fast paced, constantly changing environment

Hands on experience of at least 1 (one) year and above

Language Skills:

Strong reporting and communication skills

Fluency in spoken and written English

Fluency in spoken and written Kiswahili

Any additional language would be an advantage

How To Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 28th June 2021 clearly stating the job title.