Our client a high end restaurant with a past paced environment is currently looking to hire a Restaurant Stores Clerk.
Responsibilities
- Ensuring that stock balances are controlled and requisitions raised from departments to replenish the stock;
- Completing accurate stock count of all food, drink and packaging items
- Placing items back in fridge/shelves/counters in accordance to FIFO
- Auditing stocks in restaurant to ensure clear labeling, dates and signatories
- Preventing overstock of items
- Ensuring stock taking is done at specified times and any variances arising thereof adequately explained;
- Completing documentation and taking the necessary action in case of non-delivery, substandard deliveries or over pricing;
- Informing management and following agreed procedures in the case of spoilt, damaged or slow moving items;
- Ensuring that stocks are inspected, as to quality and quantity, against delivery documents;
- Authorizing issue of goods to the user departments as per requisitions; and
- Performing any other duties assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and Supplies from a recognized institution;
- At least two (2-3) years working experience in a restaurant or hotel;
- Have good communication and interpersonal skills;
- Demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and creativity;
- Be a strong team player; and
- Proficiency in Materials Control System.
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
