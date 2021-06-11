Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Sales Clerk 

Duty Station: Athi River; Machakos County

Job description

We are a manufacturing company based in Athi River; Machakos County.

Responsibilities

  • Greeting customers as they enter.
  • Attending to orders.
  • Working at the point-of-sale counter to process transactions.
  • Processing of loading sheets and delivery notes.
  • Assisting customers in locating products by going through the inventory.
  • Following up on customer needs and satisfaction.
  • Suggesting items to customers based on their selections and usage.
  • Entering sales data and customer data into the company database.
  • Keeping records of special orders.
  • Building customer relationships.
  • And any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

  • Certificate/Diploma in Business management or any other related field.
  • CPA Section 2.
  • A minimum of Three (3) years’ experience.
  • Experience in the Cement industry will be an added advantage.
  • Experience with SAP will be an added advantage.

How to apply

Candidates who meet the above qualifications are encouraged to apply via hrm@aggregatesafrica.com Cc: hr@aggregatesafrica.com by C.O.B 15th June 2021. We are an equal opportunity employer. 

