Position: Sales Clerk

Duty Station: Athi River; Machakos County

Job description

We are a manufacturing company based in Athi River; Machakos County.

Responsibilities

Greeting customers as they enter.

Attending to orders.

Working at the point-of-sale counter to process transactions.

Processing of loading sheets and delivery notes.

Assisting customers in locating products by going through the inventory.

Following up on customer needs and satisfaction.

Suggesting items to customers based on their selections and usage.

Entering sales data and customer data into the company database.

Keeping records of special orders.

Building customer relationships.

And any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

Certificate/Diploma in Business management or any other related field.

CPA Section 2.

A minimum of Three (3) years’ experience.

Experience in the Cement industry will be an added advantage.

Experience with SAP will be an added advantage.

How to apply

Candidates who meet the above qualifications are encouraged to apply via hrm@aggregatesafrica.com Cc: hr@aggregatesafrica.com by C.O.B 15th June 2021. We are an equal opportunity employer.