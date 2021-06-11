Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Sales Clerk
Duty Station: Athi River; Machakos County
Job description
We are a manufacturing company based in Athi River; Machakos County.
Responsibilities
- Greeting customers as they enter.
- Attending to orders.
- Working at the point-of-sale counter to process transactions.
- Processing of loading sheets and delivery notes.
- Assisting customers in locating products by going through the inventory.
- Following up on customer needs and satisfaction.
- Suggesting items to customers based on their selections and usage.
- Entering sales data and customer data into the company database.
- Keeping records of special orders.
- Building customer relationships.
- And any other duties that may be assigned.
Qualifications
- Certificate/Diploma in Business management or any other related field.
- CPA Section 2.
- A minimum of Three (3) years’ experience.
- Experience in the Cement industry will be an added advantage.
- Experience with SAP will be an added advantage.
How to apply
Candidates who meet the above qualifications are encouraged to apply via hrm@aggregatesafrica.com Cc: hr@aggregatesafrica.com by C.O.B 15th June 2021. We are an equal opportunity employer.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>