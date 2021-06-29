Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Salary: 17,000/-



Location: Rhapta Road, Westlands

Responsibilities

General and thorough cleaning of common areas including toilets.

Attending to clients’requests and requirements

Be responsible for your own work station and for your own uniforms

Qualifications

KCSE certificate

Must be an excellent communicator. Fluency in English is a must

How to Apply

To apply, kindly send your application to: recruitment@andrews.co.ke