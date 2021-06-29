Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Salary: 17,000/-
Location: Rhapta Road, Westlands
Responsibilities
- General and thorough cleaning of common areas including toilets.
- Attending to clients’requests and requirements
- Be responsible for your own work station and for your own uniforms
Qualifications
- KCSE certificate
- Must be an excellent communicator. Fluency in English is a must
How to Apply
To apply, kindly send your application to: recruitment@andrews.co.ke
