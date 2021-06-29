Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Salary: 17,000/-


Location: Rhapta Road, Westlands

Responsibilities

  • General and thorough cleaning of common areas including toilets.
  • Attending to clients’requests and requirements
  • Be responsible for your own work station and for your own uniforms

 Qualifications

  • KCSE certificate
  • Must be an excellent communicator. Fluency in English is a must

How to Apply

To apply, kindly send your application to: recruitment@andrews.co.ke

