Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Chief Justice, Martha Koome, is set to embark on a major clean-up of the Judiciary to dismantle cartels within the third arm of the government.

A source indicates that the President of the Supreme Court is seeking to first reshuffle judges in the Court of Appeal and the High Court.

In the Court of Appeal, Koome with the assistance of reports from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), will reshuffle Justice Mohammed Warsame, Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, Wanjiru Karanja, and Milton Makhandia.

The five judges are said to have stayed in their stations for too long thereby encouraging corruption and other ills affecting service delivery.

In the High Court, Koome is targeting Justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Joel Ngugi, Registrar of the High Court Judith Omange, and Chief Magistrate Evans Makori.

Odunga and Joel Ngugi are being targeted for stopping the Building Bridges Initiative reggae which had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

This is a double blow to Ngugi, Odunga, Mchelule, Omange, and Weldon Korir, since last week President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to elevate them to the Court of Appeal when he elevated 34 judges as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

