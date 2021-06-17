Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Deceased billionaire, Chris Kirubi, had a taste for the finer things in life despite his advanced age.

Kirubi is on the record saying that he divorced his wife when he realized that she was a conservative woman while he was an outgoing person.

Even when the deadly colon cancer took a toll on his health, he still spared time to go out and have fun with beautiful women.

An unidentified city woman has paid tribute to the deceased tycoon by sharing photos having nice moments together, months before he died.

They were sipping wine in what looks like a garden party.

See photos.

