Saturday, 19 June 2021 – Although Chris Kirubi has been painted as a saint by those who interacted with him through endless tributes posted on social media, it’s now emerging that he was very ruthless, proud, and arrogant.

According to blogger Robert Alai, Kirubi was determined to destroy the lives of those women who turned down his advances.

Alai further alleged that Kirubi would threaten his countless girlfriends if they dared to play him.

Alai narrated an incident where the deceased tycoon destroyed a house that he had built for a woman that he was in love with after she dumped him.

He flattened the house just to teach her a lesson.

“Lakini in those #RIPChrisKirubi tweets, you guys never talked about the man’s determination to destroy any woman who dared refuse his advances or a girlfriend who dare play him.

“He was ruthless in that regard. Once destroyed a home he built for one. Bitter ex, “Alai tweeted.

Kirubi, who divorced in 1991, had a special appetite for ladies, most of whom were young enough to be his granddaughters.

He used to go and hunt for slay queens in high-end entertainment joints in Westlands before his health deteriorated.

The deceased businessman had a few friends and according to reports, he died a lonely man despite his immense wealth.

